CU president hires former chief of staff from UND

BOULDER — Angelique Foster, the former chief of staff of the University of Colorado’s new president Mark Kennedy, has been hired to serve as the CU system’s assistant vice president for strategic initiatives, a newly created position.
Foster was Kennedy’s chief of staff when he was president of the University of North Dakota and worked with Kennedy when he was director of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University, according to a report from the Daily Camera.
