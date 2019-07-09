Boulder culinary school graduates hundreds in weekend ceremony

BOULDER — The Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, with a campus in Boulder, graduated more than 700 online students and an additional 107 students from the Boulder campus is a ceremony this past weekend in Boulder.

The graduation event permitted graduates to be recognized for diplomas in either Professional Pastry Arts or Culinary Arts and Operations and also provided a time to network with professional chefs and food services professionals.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

The Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield, which through Omni Hotels and Resorts partners with the culinary school, hosted a networking event for the students.

“This talented class of Escoffier students pushed themselves beyond traditional classroom lessons to learn expanded curriculum at local farms, gardens and in restaurant kitchens,” Tracy Lorenz, CEO and president of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, said in a statement. “We’re honored to bring everyone together this weekend in one place and to learn about their plans as they incorporate Escoffier’s traditions of culinary excellence and sustainability into their new career path.”

Many graduates have already secured positions in the industry and all are eligible to join Escoffier’s alumni group, which provides a platform for graduates to network, share advice and job opportunities.