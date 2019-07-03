GREELEY — UCHealth started accepting patients at its new $200 million Greeley Hospital Wednesday.

The Aurora-based health-care provider opened the doors to the 212,000-square-foot facility at 6767 W. 29th St. after two years of construction.

The opening comes months after UCHealth opened its 115,000-square-foot outpatient medical center in Greeley this May. That building will absorb the other clinics around the city into its space over the next several months.

UCHealth Greeley Hospital president Marilyn Schock told BizWest that the hospital has already seen a fair number of patients today between scheduled visits, emergency-room visitors and some people coming in for surgery.

Save for a night-nurse position, Schock said the hospital has every position filled between medical professionals and support staff, a rare phenomenon for any industry in the current tight labor market. She attributed the full employment to excitement for the new hospital across the region.

“I’ll tell you as the president of the hospital, we’re pretty blessed,” she said. “We had a lot of success recruiting the right people, and we interviewed many, many more people than we hired.”

UCHealth Greeley currently has 50 licensed beds, but has site-plan capacity to hold up to 150 beds in the future. Schock said hospital officials will monitor demand for services and the local labor market to determine if or when to add those additional beds, but there are no current plans to add more beds.