Larimer County ranch hits market for $45M

LARIMER COUNTY — If you like fly fishing, watching bison roam and have $45 million to spend, your dream property just came on the market.

Diamond Tail Ranch, a 17,656-acre private ranch 48 miles south of Laramie and nestled close to the top of the Front Range, is up for sale as of Friday. The total acreage is 37,881 acres, but several thousand are currently leased to federal and state agencies. The property also has 12 residential buildings for employees, up to 72 guests and the owners, including a 3,500-square foot main home.

The asking price for the property is $44,900,000.

According to the listing, the property has 27 miles of the Laramie River running through the land, wild game ranging from deer to mules to black bears, and comes with a ranch operation with approximately 750 bison and 350 cows.

Brian Smith, a real estate agent with Hall and Hall in charge of the listing, said it’s rare to see a property with so many different types of land within its borders.

“It’s hard to find a ranch of that size that’s all in one block that has a perfect combination of lots of water, meadow areas, timbered areas, it’s got a lot of diversity to it,” he said.

The property is currently owned by the Duncan family, then headed by Raymond Duncan, who died in 2015. Raymond founded Duncan Oil Company in Denver, along with Silver Oak Cellars and Twomey Cellars in California’s Napa Valley.

Smith said the Duncans have owned the ranch since 1979 and don’t have any specific reasons for putting the property up for sale. The listing has already generated considerable interest, he said, with showings already in the works.

This story has been updated with comments from Brian Smith.