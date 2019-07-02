Home » Industry News » Nonprofits

Nonprofit – Grant – Give Next contributes more than $100K to nonprofits July 2019

By BizWest Staff — 

More than 400 Larimer County middle and high school students participating in the Give Next youth philanthropy program awarded more than $100,000 to 40 Larimer County nonprofits. With financial support from local businesses, foundations and individuals, students awarded grants as part of the program, a partnership of community volunteers and organizations that includes Bohemian Foundation, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, the Poudre Valley and Thompson school districts and the Give Next Advisory Committee.

