Ten students from throughout Colorado received a total of $50,000 in scholarships from the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation. Each student received a $5,000 scholarship for the 2019-20 school year. The scholarship recipients from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, or students attending schools in those regions, are: Kassidi Day, Pueblo, CU Boulder; Gillian Lasher, Fort Collins, Colorado College; Kelsey Martin, Frederick, CU Denver; and Madison Tesch, Littleton, University of Northern Colorado.
Sponsored Content
New guidance on Colorado Sales Tax Laws
Since the Supreme Court’s decision in the South Dakota v Wayfair case was handed down in June, 2018; businesses both in and out of Colorado have questioned how Colorado sales tax laws will change. With the passing of HB19-1240, effective June 1, 2019, we finally have our answer.
