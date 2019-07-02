Home » Industry News » Nonprofits

Nonprofit – Good Deed – Area students win college scholarships July 2019

By BizWest Staff — 

Ten students from throughout Colorado received a total of $50,000 in scholarships from the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation. Each student received a $5,000 scholarship for the 2019-20 school year. The scholarship recipients from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, or students attending schools in those regions, are: Kassidi Day, Pueblo, CU Boulder; Gillian Lasher, Fort Collins, Colorado College; Kelsey Martin, Frederick, CU Denver; and Madison Tesch, Littleton, University of Northern Colorado.

