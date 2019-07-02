Front Range Biosciences hires COO

LAFAYETTE — Front Range Biosciences Inc., an agricultural biotech company focused on high-value crops such as cannabis, has hired Scott Wiley to serve as the company’s new chief operating officer.

Wiley, according to a FRB news release, was previously the CEO of California-based fruit and nut grower, Equinox Tree & Vine LLC. He was also a board member for Sunkist and Fruit Grower’s Supply Co.

“As our operations continue to expand and scale alongside this rapidly developing industry, I can think of no one more qualified and better-suited to join FRB than Scott,” FRB CEO Jon Vaught said in a prepared statement. “His experience in the agricultural and food sectors — advising on business strategies and scaling operations — aligns seamlessly with our mission. The entire team is thrilled to have Scott leading operations as we scale production to provide the highest quality hemp seeds and young plants for farmers and growers around the world.”