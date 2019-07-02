Community Foundation opens grant request cycle

FORT COLLINS — The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado has begun annual competitive grant cycle. The application period runs until July 22.

The foundation supports local nonprofits through grants. Charitable organizations seeking funding for their work benefiting Berthoud, Estes Valley and Loveland communities can submit grant applications to be considered by grantmaking committees based in each community. An agency located in Fort Collins may submit a grant application to the Berthoud, Loveland or Estes Valley grantmaking committees as long as the agency’s funding request meets the criteria. Grants are for 501(c)(3) charitable entities, educational institutions, churches, and municipalities.

Application forms are available here and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, July 22.

During the 2018 competitive grant cycle, the Community Foundation — through the Estes Valley Community Fund Committee, Berthoud Community Fund Committee and Loveland Community Fund — distributed more than $185,000 to nonprofit agencies that directly serve Berthoud, Estes Valley, and Loveland residents.

Nonprofit agencies with questions about the grant cycle can send an email to DonorServices@NoCoFoundation.org or call the Community Foundation at (970) 488-1986.