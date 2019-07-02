Boulder group seeks to boost LGBTQ inclusion in space sciences

BOULDER — The Out Astronaut Project, a Boulder-based LGBTQ advocacy group, is teaming with the National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals to improve opportunities for members of the LGBTQ community to be involved with space-related science, technology, engineering, and mathematics work.

“Astronauts inspire our youth, represent limitless possibilities, and serve as ambassadors to STEM,” Out Astronaut Project Executive Director Jason Reimuller said in a prepared statement. “We believe that communities are empowered when they are represented.”

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

The project “will highlight the contributions of LGBTQ members currently working in science and space, provide grants to promising LGBTQ students currently pursuing professions in space-related fields, and to eventually train and fly an ‘Out’ member of the LGBTQ community to conduct a scientific mission in space as a scientist-astronaut,” according to a news release