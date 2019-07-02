Berthoud aerospace company raises $15.5M

BERTHOUD — Ursa Major Technologies Inc. has raised $15,466,362 out of its $25.2 million target in its latest fundraising round.

The company received the funds two weeks after beginning their latest round, with $9,800,137 left for sale, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. $4,547,191 of the raised cash is from a future stock issuance from the conversion of outstanding securities.

Ursa Major develops rocket engines for commercial microsatellites and nanosatellites weighing 100 kilograms or less. The company has previously raised $8,042,684 from previous equity and stock option sales.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.