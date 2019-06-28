Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

World Trade Center Denver developers pay $86M for RiNo land

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Co-developers of the World Trade Center Denver in the River North Art District have purchased additional land in the area for a mixed-use development.

The Denver Business Journal reports that the purchase of 13 acres of the Denargo Market development occurred Thursday. Denver-based Formativ and its new partner in the World Trade Center Denver project, Chicago-based Golub & Co., acquired the land for $86 million. They were joined in the purchase by an unnamed institutional investor.

Formativ and Golub earlier this week signed an agreement to co-develop the 350,000-square-foot World Trade Center Denver, which also will include a 240,000-square-foot, 240-room hotel and conference center.

