State moves to close Johnstown mental-health center after multiple investigations

JOHNSTOWN — State officials are moving to close Clear View Behavioral Health in Johnstown after months of investigations into alleged improper care and living conditions.

In a 32-page letter to the facility, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment accused the 92-bed psychiatric hospital of failing to keep its patient rooms and kitchen sanitary and failing to investigate patient safety risks, including suicide attempts by patients.

The letter says Clear View has been cited by state officials for 85 deficiencies since late July 2018 and had two “determinations of immediate jeopardy” in which the state believes the facility could cause serious harm or death to a patient.

The letter also states that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told Clear View on March 26 that it had 90 days to reach compliance with federal law or lose its ability to participate in the programs.

The investigations came after Channel 7 in Denver ran a series of stories in the past several months of families alleging that their loved ones were held longer than needed on psychological holds to get more insurance money, and that doctors at the facility provided inadequate care.

Clear View has 30 days to file a written response to the state’s charges.

Clear View’s parent company, Strategic Behavioral Health LLC, sent BizWest the following statement:

“Clear View Behavioral Health is committed to providing the quality behavioral healthcare that is so urgently needed in Northern Colorado.

“We continue to work with the state Department of Health to address their concerns and have taken a number of steps to improve our operations, including the recent appointment of a new, nationally recognized leadership team.

“Sharon Pendlebury is our new CEO and has dedicated her nearly 40-year career to supporting patients and their families in both forensic and acute hospital settings, most recently at Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center. There, she focused on bringing psychiatric service lines to clinical excellence using the Healthcare High Reliability and High Impact Leadership models.

“Joining Sharon in our new leadership team is Victoria Cordova, as Chief Clinical Officer, and Janaque McDonough, our new Director of Operations. Working together in Cheyenne, they helped the facility achieve the top 1% in the nation for all 17 of CMS’s Core Quality Measures for acute psychiatric care, among other achievements.

“Victoria has worked in the forensic and acute mental health field for more than 14 years, serving as the Lead Mental Health Case Manager in Cheyenne. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor with a Master of Science in Marriage, Family and Child Therapy.

“Janaque brings nearly 20 years of behavioral healthcare experience to our team, working as Clinical Manager in Cheyenne, where she focused on increasing skill development and helping implement a two-day, on-site consultation program for inpatient units to address findings from a Joint Commission survey.

“That new leadership team has already started implementing change at Clear View, with a goal of providing clinical excellence and serving this community for many years to come.”