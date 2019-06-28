Loveland transit system expands services

LOVELAND — Residents in Loveland will see several enhancements to the city’s bus service Monday.

City of Loveland Transit, known as COLT, will deploy its new intelligent transit system, a platform that includes a public website and Mobile apps for Android and iOS.

Features include real-time bus tracking, bus-stop arrival information, a trip planner and services alerts.

The system resulted from a partnership with ETA Transit Systems of Boca Raton, Florida.

July 1 also marks the start of two additional service enhancements, The Youth Ride Free program and an additional hour of evening service.

COLT is supporting a pilot program for youth under 18 to ride free with a current ID. Acceptable IDs include school, state or COLT-issued photo IDs. Youths 12 and under, when accompanied by a paying adult, are not required to show ID.

COLT also will provide an additional hour of evening service, operating one hour later Monday through Friday, allowing for additional connections to the FLEX regional bus route, which connects Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud, Longmont and Boulder.

Additional information on the service enhancements can be found here.