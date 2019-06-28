Funding Friday: Companies make progress against funding goals

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Some notable numbers announced this week:

PanTheryx Inc. secured $50 million from Perceptive Advisors, an investment firm in New York focused on life science companies. The Boulder company develops biologics and health foods for GI tract issues.

secured $50 million from Perceptive Advisors, an investment firm in New York focused on life science companies. The Boulder company develops biologics and health foods for GI tract issues. Boulder-based investment fund Aloha LTD Income Fund LLC announced it reached $13,417,560 on Wednesday. Aloha has raised money indefinitely since it was founded in 2015 and has 55 different investors.

announced it reached $13,417,560 on Wednesday. Aloha has raised money indefinitely since it was founded in 2015 and has 55 different investors. DMC Biotechnologies Inc. raised $4,649,995 from three investors out of its $12 million target in a fundraising round started two weeks ago. The Boulder company is developing a bioengineering technique to rapidly grow bacterial hosts for use in making specialty chemicals.

Erie-based Elementum 3D Inc. raised just over $6.1 million in its latest round and is looking for $143,026 more to hit its target of $6.25 million. The company 3D prints parts for various industries, including rocket and satellite parts for NASA.

Other fundraising rounds this week, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: