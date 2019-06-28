Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

DMC makes headway on fundraising goal

By Dan Mika — 

BOULDER — DMC Biotechnologies Inc. has raised more than a third of its latest fundraising goal in just under two weeks.

The Boulder-based company has raised $4,649,995 from three investors out of its $12 million goal, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

DMC is developing a process to rapidly engineer microbial hosts that can be used to synthesize specialized chemicals for flavorings, fragrances, pharmaceuticals and other industries.

DMC most recently completed a $2,537,660 fundraising round in March and raised $1,333,333 out of a $2,499,999 goal in January 2018, according to SEC filings.

The company did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

