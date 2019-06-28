DMC makes headway on fundraising goal

BOULDER — DMC Biotechnologies Inc. has raised more than a third of its latest fundraising goal in just under two weeks.

The Boulder-based company has raised $4,649,995 from three investors out of its $12 million goal, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

DMC is developing a process to rapidly engineer microbial hosts that can be used to synthesize specialized chemicals for flavorings, fragrances, pharmaceuticals and other industries.

DMC most recently completed a $2,537,660 fundraising round in March and raised $1,333,333 out of a $2,499,999 goal in January 2018, according to SEC filings.

The company did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning.