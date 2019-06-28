Dennis joins BizWest as audience-development director

Bruce Dennis has joined BizWest as its audience-development director.

Sponsored Content

New guidance on Colorado Sales Tax Laws

Since the Supreme Court’s decision in the South Dakota v Wayfair case was handed down in June, 2018; businesses both in and out of Colorado have questioned how Colorado sales tax laws will change. With the passing of HB19-1240, effective June 1, 2019, we finally have our answer. Read More ACM sponsored content - June 2019

Dennis comes to BizWest from the Greeley Tribune, where he worked from 2005 until 2018 in advertising sales and audience-development roles.

His experience includes creating and implementing online marketing campaigns, using digital solutions to drive sales, and servicing advertising needs of retail and other customers. He also served as a sales manager and advertising director during some of his time at the Tribune.

At BizWest, he will lead efforts to increase audience whether in print, online or on social media or email channels. He will maintain the readership database for the company and coordinate with BizWest’s production partners so that sufficient copies of newspapers, magazines and directories are printed and delivered appropriately.

“Bruce brings great experience to this important role,” said Jeff Nuttall, BizWest co-publisher. “He will serve as the point person as BizWest builds its circulation in print and online, and as we find new ways to engage readers via social media.”

Dennis, who lives in Greeley, earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration with a marketing emphasis from Colorado State University in Fort Collins. He is a graduate of Leadership Weld County.

Dennis replaces Randy Clay, who left the company to focus on family-related business.

Dennis will work from BizWest’s Fort Collins office, 736 Whalers Way, G-100, but will travel throughout the Weld, Larimer, Boulder and Broomfield county area to interact with customers and readers. He can be reached by telephone at 970-232-3131 or 303-630-1953 or by email at bdennis@bizwest.com