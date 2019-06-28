Boulder County adopts emergency oil, gas moratorium

BOULDER — In anticipation of a new drilling application from Crestone Peak Resources, Boulder County Commissioners voted unanimously Friday to adopt an emergency moratorium on processing applications from oil and gas operators.

The nine-month moratorium is aimed at allowing county staff to develop new oil and gas regulations. Senate Bill 181, a sweeping oil and gas bill passed by Colorado legislators earlier this year, allows local governments to play a more active role in regulating the industry. Leaders in Boulder County and other Colorado counties and municipalities have argued for the need to pause any action on drilling permits while new rules are drafted.

“County staff anticipates that the land use department may soon be seeing applications for oil and gas development in Boulder County,” David Hughes, Boulder County’s deputy county attorney, said during a county commission hearing Friday afternoon. “New oil and gas operations could have significant impacts on the health, safety and welfare of residents of Boulder County. Given these potential impacts — and given that the county is in the process of revising its oil and gas regulations — the [commission] has the option to put in place a temporary moratorium.”

In addition to pausing the acceptance of new oil and gas applications, the moratorium, which is effective immediately, bars operators from conducting seismic testing in the county.

“Oil and gas development is one of the biggest issues that we hear about from constituents,” Boulder County Commission chairwoman Elise Jones said. “I think it’s our duty and responsibility of commissioners to do everything we can to protect the health and safety of our residents and our environment.”

No comments were taken from the public prior to the commission’s decision Friday. A public hearing is set for July 16.

Colorado’s oil and gas industry representatives have voiced their displeasure about the moratorium.

The industry “supports local government efforts to balance oil and natural gas interests, property

rights, and community concerns, especially when that work involves a robust and

transparent stakeholder process,” Colorado Oil and Gas Association president Dan Haley wrote in a letter to Boulder County officials. “However, COGA believes an emergency moratorium is highly unnecessary.”

Haley added: “While we understand the County plans to revise its existing oil and natural gas regulations in light of SB-181, the extremely short public notice and lack of a proper stakeholder process is unlikely to result in good policymaking.”

In a statement released after the commissioner’s decision Friday, Lynn Granger, executive director of the Colorado Petroleum Council, said, “Moratoriums on new energy development stand in direct opposition to the Colorado way of doing business, and we are deeply disappointed that the Boulder County Commission has chosen to take such wide-ranging action without fully acknowledging the consequences of doing so. Our industry prioritizes public health and safety and continues to take proactive measures to ensure that energy development is done safely and responsibly in collaboration with the priorities of Colorado communities.”