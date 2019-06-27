Self-storage firm buys Boulder property for $4.85M

BOULDER — An affiliate of a California self-storage management and development firm recently bought a roughly 2.7-acre property on Boulder’s Pearl Street for $4.85 million.

The property at 4790 Pearl St., currently home to a towing and automotive service business, was acquired by 4790 Pearl SP LLC, which is registered to a Santa Monica address associated with The William Warren Group.

That company builds and manages StorQuest Self Storage facilities across the country, including Colorado locations in Louisville, Lafayette and Denver.

Boulder County public records show the seller, a company registered to a Lyman, Nebraska, address, bought the property in 2011 for nearly $1.9 million.

The William Warren Group intends to build a “self storage facility and vehicle storage lot, including individual storage units in a three-story building,” according to documents submitted to Boulder city planners. The storage facility is expected to total about 60,000 square feet.