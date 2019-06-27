Centennial Lending to build headquarters in Firestone

FIRESTONE — Centennial Lending LLC has received approval from the Firestone board of trustees for its plans to build a new national headquarters in town.

The lending-focused credit union service organization plans to build a new 18,000-square-foot national headquarters at 11281 Business Park Circle in the city’s Del Camino Junction Business Park, moving out from its current headquarters in Longmont.

Jeff Davis, Centennial’s senior vice president for commercial lending, said the company expects to receive a building permit within the next three weeks and hopes to start moving ground in early August.

The building is expected to cost $6.5 million to $7 million, Davis said, and the company hopes to move in late May or early June next year.

The new building coincides with Centennial’s 20th anniversary next year. Davis said the new building will have space to accommodate more employees as the company expects steady growth.

“We see this as our final resting place, if you know what I mean,” he said. “We’re not going anywhere. We’re building this as our company to move to, and we’ll be there as long as Centennial is around.”

A formal groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Paula Mehle, Firestone’s director of economic development and its Urban Renewal Authority, said the project will give the city an architectural boost along its portion of the I-25 corridor and anchor an estimated 50 to 80 jobs in the community of 15,300.

She also said it’ll provide a local option for prospective homeowners looking to move to the region.

“It has the opportunity to work with new homeowners coming to our area and serve all that housing growth happening in the Northern Colorado area,” she said.

Centennial operates in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Idaho, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Iowa, Oregon and Phoenix.