Westminster center adds 10 new shops

WESTMINSTER — Orchard Town Center, a retail and community hub in Westminster, is adding 10 new retail stores, restaurants and service centers to the 1.2 million square feet of retail and entertainment space of the center.

“This is an exciting time for the Denver Metro area and for Westminster specifically, because the Orchard Town Center is growing into a must-visit community hub for local residents and families,” said Taylor Alvey, vice president of leasing for Vestar, the management company that oversees the center. “We’re thrilled to announce the unveiling of several new stores and restaurants, and look forward to making more announcements soon,” he said in a written statement.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

Recent and planned openings include:

Orchard Town Center has family and holiday events throughout the year; shopping, dining and entertainment; a children’s play area and splash pad; and trackless train rides.