Westminster center adds 10 new shops

WESTMINSTER — Orchard Town Center, a retail and community hub in Westminster, is adding 10 new retail stores, restaurants and service centers to the 1.2 million square feet of retail and entertainment space of the center.
“This is an exciting time for the Denver Metro area and for Westminster specifically, because the Orchard Town Center is growing into a must-visit community hub for local residents and families,” said Taylor Alvey, vice president of leasing for Vestar, the management company that oversees the center. “We’re thrilled to announce the unveiling of several new stores and restaurants, and look forward to making more announcements soon,” he said in a written statement.
Recent and planned openings include:
- Nordstrom Rack
- Pho Lee
- Colorado Home Fitness
- Smoothie King
- Topgolf Hiring Center
- Xfinity
- Chipotle
- A-Loft Hotel, coming fall 2020
- America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, coming soon
- Bishops, coming soon
Orchard Town Center has family and holiday events throughout the year; shopping, dining and entertainment; a children’s play area and splash pad; and trackless train rides.
