Oberalp acquires Evolv climbing shoes

BOULDER — The Oberalp Group, an Italian outdoor industry conglomerate with a Boulder-based North American headquarters, has acquired California climbing shoe brand Evolv from BRS Outdoor Sports Holdings LLC.

“The addition of Evolv allows us to offer a complete solution for rock climbers when paired with our Wild Country brand, an international leader in technical climbing hardware,” Oberalp co-owner Ruth Oberrauch said in a prepared statement.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Evolv’s operations will remain in Los Angeles.