Oberalp acquires Evolv climbing shoes

BOULDER — The Oberalp Group, an Italian outdoor industry conglomerate with a Boulder-based North American headquarters, has acquired California climbing shoe brand Evolv from BRS Outdoor Sports Holdings LLC.
“The addition of Evolv allows us to offer a complete solution for rock climbers when paired with our Wild Country brand, an international leader in technical climbing hardware,” Oberalp co-owner Ruth Oberrauch said in a prepared statement.
Sponsored Content
Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners
Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Evolv’s operations will remain in Los Angeles.
BOULDER — The Oberalp Group, an Italian outdoor industry conglomerate with a Boulder-based North American headquarters, has acquired California climbing shoe brand Evolv from BRS Outdoor Sports Holdings LLC.
“The addition of Evolv allows us to offer a complete solution for rock climbers when paired with our Wild Country brand, an international leader in technical climbing hardware,” Oberalp co-owner Ruth Oberrauch said in a prepared statement.
Sponsored Content
New guidance on Colorado Sales Tax Laws
Since the Supreme Court’s decision in the South Dakota v Wayfair case was handed down in June, 2018; businesses both in and out of Colorado have questioned how Colorado sales tax laws will change. With the passing of HB19-1240, effective June 1, 2019, we finally have our answer.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Evolv’s operations will remain in Los Angeles.
…