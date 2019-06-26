Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Lockheed wins $561.8M missile contract

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — Defense contractor Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) was recently awarded a $561.8 million contract to provide Army Tactical Missile System missiles for the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales customers in Bahrain, Poland and Romania.

Work will be performed at Lockheed’s Boulder facility as well as in Grand Prairie, Texas; Camden, Arkansas; Clearwater, Florida; St. Louis, Missouri; Lufkin, Texas; Windsor Locks, Connecticut; and Williston, Vermont, according to a U.S. Department of Defense contract announcement.

The missile systems are expected to be delivered by June 30, 2022.

“The new-build ATACMS rounds under this contract will include sensor technology that provides the recently qualified height-of-burst capability,” Gaylia Campbell, Lockheed’s vice president of precision fires and combat maneuver systems, said in a prepared statement. “This new feature will allow soldiers to address area targets at depth on the battlefield.”

 

