KromaTiD appoints Tompkins as CEO

LONGMONT — A familiar face has stepped into a new role at Longmont-based gene-editing company KromaTid Inc.

Christopher Tompkins, who joined the company in 2010 and most recently served as president, general manager and chief technology officer, has been named CEO of the company.

KromaTiD seeks to transform gene editing, undiagnosed disease and oncology through discovery and measurement of structural genomic changes.

“Through recent milestones including several new strategic customer relationships, an SBIR Phase 2 grant award and successful fundraising, KromaTiD has successfully validated the market potential of our dGH platform, especially as it applies to structural genomic measurements critical to the gene editing field,” Tompkins said in a prepared statement. “I am pleased and privileged as the CEO to have the opportunity to lead the KromaTiD team as our company embarks on this period of high growth. This will include management, core and advisory team additions to further ensure the successful execution of our mission.”

KromaTiD recently received $900,000 in Phase 2 Fast Track Small Business Innovation Research grants from the National Human Genome Research Institute.

The company moved its headquarters from Fort Collins to 1880 Industrial Circle in Longmont in March 2019.