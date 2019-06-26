Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Erie-based Elementum 3D raises $6.1M

By Dan Mika — 

ERIE — Elementum 3D Inc. has raised just over $6.1 million in a private fundraising round.

Elementum, which produces parts for 3D printer companies, secured the funds from 29 different investors since June 12, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company intends to raise $143,026 more to complete the round at $6.25 million.

Elementum CEO Jacob Nuechterlein was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

