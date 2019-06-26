DOJ targets Pilgrim’s Pride, others in price-fixing lawsuit

GREELEY — The U.S. Department of Justice has intervened in a price-fixing lawsuit that includes Greeley-based chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) among the defendants.

Justice officials filed a motion last Friday to restrict new discovery of evidence from the defendant companies for six months while a federal grand jury examines the case for possible criminal charges.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

The court has set a hearing on the government’s motion for Thursday morning, according to court records.

The suit was originally filed by New York-based supplier Maplevale Farms Inc. in 2016, alleging that several chicken producers, including Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN), conspired to restrict production as far back as 2008 to force a rise in prices.

Pilgrim’s Pride moved its headquarters to Greeley in 2011 after declaring bankruptcy in 2009. It’s owned by JBS S.A., a Brazilian company that is among the largest meat processors in the world.

In a statement, Pilgrim’s Pride spokesman Cameron Bruett said the company denies the allegations made against it in the suit.

“Pilgrim’s strongly denies any allegations of anti-competitive conduct. The company welcomes the opportunity to defend itself against these claims through the legal process,” he said.