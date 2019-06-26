Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

DOJ targets Pilgrim’s Pride, others in price-fixing lawsuit

By Dan Mika — 

GREELEY — The U.S. Department of Justice has intervened in a price-fixing lawsuit that includes Greeley-based chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) among the defendants.

Justice officials filed a motion last Friday to restrict new discovery of evidence from the defendant companies for six months while a federal grand jury examines the case for possible criminal charges.

The court has set a hearing on the government’s motion for Thursday morning, according to court records.

The suit was originally filed by New York-based supplier Maplevale Farms Inc. in 2016, alleging that several chicken producers, including Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN), conspired to restrict production as far back as 2008 to force a rise in prices.

Pilgrim’s Pride moved its headquarters to Greeley in 2011 after declaring bankruptcy in 2009. It’s owned by JBS S.A., a Brazilian company that is among the largest meat processors in the world.

In a statement, Pilgrim’s Pride spokesman Cameron Bruett said the company denies the allegations made against it in the suit.

“Pilgrim’s strongly denies any allegations of anti-competitive conduct. The company welcomes the opportunity to defend itself against these claims through the legal process,” he said.

GREELEY — The U.S. Department of Justice has intervened in a price-fixing lawsuit that includes Greeley-based chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) among the defendants.

Justice officials filed a motion last Friday to restrict new discovery of evidence from the defendant companies for six months while a federal grand jury examines the case for possible criminal charges.

The court has set a hearing on the government’s motion for Thursday morning, according to court records.

The suit was originally filed by New York-based supplier Maplevale Farms Inc. in 2016, alleging that several chicken producers, including Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN), conspired to restrict production as far back as 2008 to force a rise in prices.

Pilgrim’s Pride moved its headquarters to Greeley in 2011 after declaring bankruptcy in 2009. It’s owned by JBS S.A., a Brazilian company that is among the largest meat processors in the world.

In a statement, Pilgrim’s Pride spokesman Cameron Bruett said the company denies the allegations made against it in the suit.

“Pilgrim’s strongly denies any allegations of anti-competitive conduct. The company welcomes the opportunity to defend itself against these claims through the legal process,” he said.


 