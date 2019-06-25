Vestas, GE settle patent-infringement lawsuit

AARHUS, DENMARK and BOSTON — Vestas Wind Systems A/S and General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) announced a settlement in a patent-infringement lawsuit Tuesday morning.

In a joint press release, the companies said they have dropped all claims and counterclaims against one another and will cross-license their respective patents, allowing both companies to build the technology into their products.

Vestas will also pay GE a settlement fee, which was not disclosed.

GE originally filed the suits in June 2017 in the U.S. District Court of Central California, claiming Vestas infringed on “low voltage ride through” patents that would allow wind turbines to stay connected to power grids during short-term voltage dips caused by high power demand, lightning strikes or short circuits. Vestas countersued, claiming GE had infringed on Vestas’ own patents.

Earlier models of wind turbines were designed to disconnect from the grid when a voltage dip occurred and reconnect at a later time to avoid damage.

Vestas operates four factories in Brighton, Windsor and Pueblo.