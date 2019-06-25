Patent office grants New West hemp genetics claims

FORT COLLINS — New West Genetics LLC, a Fort Collins hemp-genetics provider, has been awarded new patent claims by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for hemp varieties “that combine market valued traits with adaption for large-scale field production,” according to a company news release.

“More than 10 generations of work and data were incorporated into this patent filing, which defines genetics that are novel and contain traits that can be used to meet demands in the high value cannabinoid market, as well as for food, beverage and feed products,” New West director of breeding Rich Fletcher said in a prepared statement.

The New West genetics are notable because they feature “enhanced cannabinoids and terpene compositions, coupled with stable low THC content to mitigate regulatory risk,” according to the release.

Similar patent claims are being sought in Canada.

“We are confident that this is the first of several US and international [New West Genetics] patents that will issue,” New West CEO Wendy Mosher said in a prepared statement.