NoCo airport receives grant for master plan

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland has received a federal grant of $162,000 that will be used to update the airport master plan.

The grant comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. It was included in $8.2 million in grants to four Colorado airports and $3.18 billion that will be spent nationwide on airport improvements.

The Colorado grants include:

$232,891 to Akron-Colorado Plains Regional Airport.

$3.1 million to Denver International Airport.

$4.6 million to Eagle County Regional Airport.

$162,000 to Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

Airport director Jason Licon said the master plan is 90 percent funded by the FAA, with the other 10 percent coming from the Colorado Board of Aviation and nearby municipalities. He expects the plan to be completed sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

