Banner Health adds Anthem BlueCross BlueShield coverage to Fort Collins Health Center

FORT COLLINS — Banner Health’s Fort Collins Medical Center will begin accepting Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield (NYSE: ANTM) insurance effective July 1, joining the rest of the company’s locations in Colorado.

In a press release, the Arizona-based hospital system said it renewed its contract with Anthem and included the hospital in the deal. All of Banner’s other providers in Colorado already accepted Anthem insurance before the contract renewal, including its other locations in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley.

It’s unclear how many customers were previously paying for Banner Health services out of network. Requests for comment to Anthem were not returned Tuesday afternoon.

Banner also said it intends to add six beds to its inpatient and maternity wards to the Center at 4700 Lady Moon Drive.