Avista CEO to run Littleton Adventist Hospital

By Dan Mika — 

LOUISVILLE— Avista Adventist Hospital CEO Jillyan McKinney is leaving her position next month to run Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Jillyan McKinney

Centura Health, the company that owns both hospitals, said McKinney will start her new role in Littleton on July 14, 2019, according to a press release. McKinney was CEO of Avista since October 2017.

A Centura spokeswoman said a national search will be conducted for a new Avista CEO.

