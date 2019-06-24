Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Cherry Creek apartment complex fetches $72M

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Greenwood Village-based Griffis Residential has purchased a Cherry Creek apartment complex for $72 million.

BusinessDen reports that Griffis, doing business as 350 Jackson LLC, acquired the 240-unit complex at 350 Jackson St. from San Diego-based Fairfield Residential. The complex formerly was known as Talavera Apartments but has been renamed Griffis Cherry Creek.

The property sold for $300,000 per unit.and is one block west of Colorado Boulevard.

DENVER — Greenwood Village-based Griffis Residential has purchased a Cherry Creek apartment complex for $72 million.

BusinessDen reports that Griffis, doing business as 350 Jackson LLC, acquired the 240-unit complex at 350 Jackson St. from San Diego-based Fairfield Residential. The complex formerly was known as Talavera Apartments but has been renamed Griffis Cherry Creek.

The property sold for $300,000 per unit.and is one block west of Colorado Boulevard.


 