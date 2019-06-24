Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Accurence completes purchase of Florida company

By BizWest Staff — 

LOUISVILLE — Insurance technology company Accurence Inc. has finalized the acquisition of a Jacksonville, Florida-based company specializing in water and flood claim modeling.

Accurence closed the deal to purchase National Water LLC’s software division last week and now wholly owns its assets after forming a strategic partnership a year ago, according to a press release. Accurence plans to add staff in Jacksonville.

Accurence, based in Louisville, builds software for property insurance adjusters and contractors to estimate damage costs from wind and hail claims.

It’s unclear how the deal will affect the company’s staffing in Colorado. Accurence did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

