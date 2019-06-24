Accurence completes purchase of Florida company

LOUISVILLE — Insurance technology company Accurence Inc. has finalized the acquisition of a Jacksonville, Florida-based company specializing in water and flood claim modeling.

Accurence closed the deal to purchase National Water LLC’s software division last week and now wholly owns its assets after forming a strategic partnership a year ago, according to a press release. Accurence plans to add staff in Jacksonville.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

Accurence, based in Louisville, builds software for property insurance adjusters and contractors to estimate damage costs from wind and hail claims.

It’s unclear how the deal will affect the company’s staffing in Colorado. Accurence did not respond to a request for comment Friday.