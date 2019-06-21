Mika joins BizWest news staff

Dan Mika has joined the reporting staff of BizWest, effective June 17.

Mika is an experienced business news reporter originally from Chicago but most recently working for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Ames Tribune, both in Iowa.

In Cedar Rapids, he covered business, real estate, and agriculture. His lineup of beats while in Ames was similar. He is a graduate of Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.

At BizWest, Mika will focus on real estate, agriculture, energy, brewing, technology and health care. He will be based in the Fort Collins office but travel throughout the Larimer, Weld, Boulder and Broomfield county region for stories.

“We are thrilled to have Dan join our team,” said Chris Wood, BizWest editor and publisher. “He’s an accomplished, hard-hitting journalist and a talented writer. We look forward to his coverage of these critical beats.”

He replaces Jensen Werley, who left to join the staff of the Denver Business Journal.

Mika can be reached at dmika@bizwest.com or by phone at the office 303-630-1943 or 970-416-7343. His mobile number is 773-979-2522.