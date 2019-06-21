Funding Friday: Kachuwa Impact Fund begins $5M round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Know of a company that has raised funds that we might not know about? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Some notable rounds announced this week:

Migration Alternatives LLC, a Boulder hedge fund, sold $12,727,756, according to several filings on Monday and Tuesday. President and CEO Bo Parfet was until recently leading investments at Jumar Management.

Kachuwa Impact Fund, Boulder, announced this week it began a $5 million round last week, with $75,000 already secured. The fund, led by Namaste Solar founder Blake Jones, invests in companies that include social and environmental goods in their missions. The fund already has real estate investments in Upslope Brewing Co., Bookcliff Winery and several investments in businesses across the country.

Alfred Brown, the founder and CEO of Ion Engineering Inc. of Boulder, is expanding from carbon capture into the solar market. Ion Clean Energy Inc., of which Brown is also CEO, started a $3.75 million offering Wednesday. The company launched an offering of just more than $650,000 last month.

Other filings this week (Source: Securities and Exchange Commission)

Red Mountain Scientific, Fort Collins: $650,000

Ouray Digital Inc., Lafayette: $1 million