CSU-born RapidILL bought by Israeli firm

FORT COLLINS — RapidILL, an interlibrary loan platform developed by Colorado State University library staff, has been acquired by Israeli library software developer Ex Libris.

The RapidILL platform was created in the wake of the 1997 flood that destroyed much of the CSU main library “as a way to provide fast, cost-effective article requesting and delivery through interlibrary loan,” according to a company news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We are extremely proud of our success with RapidILL resource sharing and are very excited to join forces with Ex Libris,” CSU Dean of Libraries Pat Burns said in a prepared statement. “Together, Ex Libris and RapidILL will be able to develop advanced resource-sharing solutions and greatly expand the reach of RapidILL, to the holistic benefit of the library community.”