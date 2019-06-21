Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado unemployment falls in May

Unemployment rates across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado counties fell from April 2019 to May 2019, but varied in year-over-year trends.

According to new data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Boulder County’s unemployment rate fell from 2.3 percent in April to 2.1 percent in May, a 0.4 percent drop from May 2018. Larimer County’s unemployment rate dropped from 2.3 percent to 2 percent, resulting in a 1.9 percent decline over the year. Broomfield County’s rate fell slightly, from 2.4 percent to 2.3 percent, but was flat year-over-year.

Weld County’s rate fell from 2.5 percent to 2.2 percent during the period, but unemployment there rose 0.5 percent from last May.

At the statewide level, Colorado added 2,200 nonfarm jobs during the period, with 900 in the private sector. The statewide unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percent to 3.2 percent. Over the year, the average work week for all employees fell from 33.9 hours to 33.2, while average hourly wages rose from $28.51 to $30.14.