Foothills United Way building to become vet clinic

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette office space formerly home to Foothills United Way has been sold to a veterinary clinic for nearly $1.5 million.

Happy Tails Properties LLC bought the roughly 6,000-square-foot property, which is also home to the Early Childhood Council of Boulder County, according to a Keys Commercial Real Estate news release. Geoffrey Keys and George Ryan of Keys Commercial represented the seller.

Foothills United Way announced in May that the organization would merge with Mile High United Way, which serves metro Denver.

The two nonprofits working as one entity will now serve Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties.