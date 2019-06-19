Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction

Foothills United Way building to become vet clinic

By Lucas High — 

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette office space formerly home to Foothills United Way has been sold to a veterinary clinic for nearly $1.5 million.

The former Foothills United Way building in Lafayette has been sold to a veterinary clinic. Courtesy Keys Commercial Real Estate.

Happy Tails Properties LLC bought the roughly 6,000-square-foot property, which is also home to the Early Childhood Council of Boulder County, according to a Keys Commercial Real Estate news release. Geoffrey Keys and George Ryan of Keys Commercial represented the seller.

Foothills United Way announced in May that the organization would merge with Mile High United Way, which serves metro Denver.

The two nonprofits working as one entity will now serve Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties.

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette office space formerly home to Foothills United Way has been sold to a veterinary clinic for nearly $1.5 million.

The former Foothills United Way building in Lafayette has been sold to a veterinary clinic. Courtesy Keys Commercial Real Estate.

Happy Tails Properties LLC bought the roughly 6,000-square-foot property, which is also home to the Early Childhood Council of Boulder County, according to a Keys Commercial Real Estate news release. Geoffrey Keys and George Ryan of Keys Commercial represented the seller.

Foothills United Way announced in May that the organization would merge with Mile High United Way, which serves metro Denver.

The two nonprofits working as one entity will now serve Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties.


 