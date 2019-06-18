Agilent opens new Frederick facility

FREDERICK — Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A), a pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Frederick.

The new $185-million, 135,000-square-foot operation will make oligonucleotide active pharmaceutical ingredients. Those products, known as “oligos,” are short DNA and RNA molecules that customers use to produce nucleic acid-based therapeutics, according to a company news release.

The Frederick site complements Agilent’s existing Boulder manufacturing site.

“We’re committed to Frederick and the state of Colorado,” Brian Carothers, vice president of Agilent’s Nucleic Acid Solutions Division, said in a prepared statement. “Agilent has already brought 100 high-paying jobs to Frederick. Depending on customer demand, the site can further expand its manufacturing capacity in the coming years.”

Agilent anticipates demand for oligonucleotide active pharmaceutical ingredients to increase by 10 percent annually over the next five years.

“Our customers are developing innovative therapies that can lead to truly life-changing outcomes for patients,” Carothers said. “As a leading oligo manufacturer for over 20 years, Agilent is uniquely qualified to support this critical and growing industry. Our Frederick facility ensures we will keep up with demand while continuing to deliver a premium customer service.”