Boulder Valley homes recognized by Home Builders Association

The North Metro Building Council of the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver recently announced award winners for the 2019 North Metro Tour of Homes.
Nine builders presented 21 homes priced between about $300,000 to more than $1 million located across portions of Broomfield and Boulder counties.
Industry professionals judged the homes on a number of categories to determine award winners.
The winners were:
Best of Tour
- Platinum Award: The Pinnacle at Anthem Highland by Epic Homes, Broomfield
- Gold Award: The Dillon at Flatiron Meadows by Toll Brothers, Erie
- Silver Award: The Superhome at Compass by Lennar Homes, Erie
Best Active Family Home
- Gold Award: The Dillon at Flatiron Meadows by Toll Brothers, Erie
- Silver Award: The Silverleaf at Flatiron Meadows by Lennar Homes, Erie
Best Adult Living
- Gold Award: Plan 5A02 at Anthem Highlands by Lennar Homes, Broomfield
- Silver Award: The Daniel at Anthem Highlands Retreat by Richmond Homes, Broomfield
Best Luxury Home
- Gold Award: The Pinnacle at Anthem Highlands by Epic Homes, Broomfield
- Silver Award: Villa 53 at Calmante by Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, Superior
Best Multi-Generational Home
- Gold Award: The Superhome at Compass by Lennar Homes, Erie
Best Starter Home
- Gold Award: Avenue 1 at Barefoot Lakes by Brookfield Residential
Best Urban Living Home
- Gold Award: Park Place Half Duplex at North End, by Markel Homes, Louisville
- Silver Award: Your House 27 at DELO by Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, Louisville
Best Details and Materials (Tie)
- The Dillon at Flatiron Meadows by Toll Brothers, Erie
- The Pinnacle at Anthem Highlands by Epic Homes, Broomfield
Best Exterior
- yourHouse 24 at Brennan by the Lake by Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, Louisville
Best Floorplan
- The Pinnacle at Anthem Highlands by Epic Homes, Broomfield
Best Green Home
- The Pinnacle at Anthem Highlands by Epic Homes, Broomfield
Best Interior
- The Dillon at Flatiron Meadows by Toll Brothers, Erie
Best Kitchen (Tie)
- Villa 53 at Calmante by Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, Louisville
- The Dillon at Flatiron Meadows by Toll Brothers, Erie
- The Pinnacle at Anthem Highlands by Epic Homes, Broomfield
Best Master Suite (Tie)
- The Dillon at Flatiron Meadows by Toll Brothers, Erie
- The Pinnacle at Anthem Highlands by Epic Homes, Broomfield
Best Value
- The Stonehaven at Anthem Highlands by Lennar Homes, Broomfield
