Boulder Valley homes recognized by Home Builders Association

The North Metro Building Council of the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver recently announced award winners for the 2019 North Metro Tour of Homes.

Nine builders presented 21 homes priced between about $300,000 to more than $1 million located across portions of Broomfield and Boulder counties.

Industry professionals judged the homes on a number of categories to determine award winners.

The winners were:

Best of Tour

Platinum Award: The Pinnacle at Anthem Highland by Epic Homes, Broomfield

Gold Award: The Dillon at Flatiron Meadows by Toll Brothers, Erie

Silver Award: The Superhome at Compass by Lennar Homes, Erie

Best Active Family Home

Gold Award: The Dillon at Flatiron Meadows by Toll Brothers, Erie

Silver Award: The Silverleaf at Flatiron Meadows by Lennar Homes, Erie

Best Adult Living

Gold Award: Plan 5A02 at Anthem Highlands by Lennar Homes, Broomfield

Silver Award: The Daniel at Anthem Highlands Retreat by Richmond Homes, Broomfield

Best Luxury Home

Gold Award: The Pinnacle at Anthem Highlands by Epic Homes, Broomfield

Silver Award: Villa 53 at Calmante by Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, Superior

Best Multi-Generational Home

Gold Award: The Superhome at Compass by Lennar Homes, Erie

Best Starter Home

Gold Award: Avenue 1 at Barefoot Lakes by Brookfield Residential

Best Urban Living Home

Gold Award: Park Place Half Duplex at North End, by Markel Homes, Louisville

Silver Award: Your House 27 at DELO by Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, Louisville

Best Details and Materials (Tie)

The Dillon at Flatiron Meadows by Toll Brothers, Erie

The Pinnacle at Anthem Highlands by Epic Homes, Broomfield

Best Exterior

yourHouse 24 at Brennan by the Lake by Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, Louisville

Best Floorplan

The Pinnacle at Anthem Highlands by Epic Homes, Broomfield

Best Green Home

The Pinnacle at Anthem Highlands by Epic Homes, Broomfield

Best Interior

The Dillon at Flatiron Meadows by Toll Brothers, Erie

Best Kitchen (Tie)

Villa 53 at Calmante by Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, Louisville

The Dillon at Flatiron Meadows by Toll Brothers, Erie

The Pinnacle at Anthem Highlands by Epic Homes, Broomfield

Best Master Suite (Tie)

The Dillon at Flatiron Meadows by Toll Brothers, Erie

The Pinnacle at Anthem Highlands by Epic Homes, Broomfield

Best Value