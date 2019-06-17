Although Colorado continues to celebrate a booming economy with record low unemployment, steady population and job growth, and above-average GDP growth, the current market supports a comprehensive real estate strategy inclusive of development and acquisitions. In addition to their portfolio of public/private partnerships, Brinkman has found additional ways to achieve their mission of Using Business as a Force for Good through a focus on value-add acquisitions.

Although sporadic in this market, the company has been focused on finding quality existing assets well. The company’s enhanced business strategy puts additional focus toward finding off-market Class B and mismanaged properties that provide the opportunity to add value through capital improvements and property management.

The company’s recent acquisition of Preston Center in Fort Collins is one example of this strategy in action. The economies of the deal presented an opportunity to make improvements that would enhance the space for current tenants and revitalize interest in the vacant units.

In today’s market, portfolio diversification is essential. Although Brinkman’s portfolio is varied in product-type, location, and scope, one key element remains the same across all assets: they each provide a meaningful place that enhances the community.