TRU to sponsor butterfly release

LAFAYETTE — TRU Community Care, a Lafayette-based hospice, will gather families of deceased patients on June 22 to release butterflies in honor of the deceased.

TRU is a nonprofit organization founded as Boulder Hospice in 1976; it offers hospice, palliative care and grief support.

Releasing butterflies symbolizes the transcendence that a loved one has gone through. The ceremony includes music and an introduction by Michael McHale, TRU Community Care’s CEO. It will also feature the reading of the names of patients who have died and a time for sharing of memories. The ceremony of butterflies is meant to represent love, transformation and hope. More than one hundred butterflies will be released during the program by more than 100 attendees.

“It’s an incredibly profound experience that helps families remember those they have lost while connecting with their community,” Raegan Gyorffy, director of volunteers and grief support services at TRU, said in a statement.

The event will be held at the TRU Labyrinth located behind the TRU PACE building at 2593 Park Lane in Lafayette at 9 a.m.