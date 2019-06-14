Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Otterbox, Handeholder to partner on new product line

By Lucas High — 

FORT COLLINS — OtterBox and Michigan-based Handeholder Products Inc. have formed a strategic partnership to launch a new product line called uniVERSE Case System.

Handeholder makes accessories for tablets such as point-of-sale device holders mini-tripods.

The swappable uniVERSE Case System allows for different devices such as mobile point-of-sale credit card processors to be attached to tablets and cell phones.

“Handeholder is a critical addition to the OtterBox uniVERSE case system, enabling many mobile point-of-sale solutions across broad commercial verticals,” Ronan LePoupon, vice president of the OtterBox Commercial Division, said in a prepared statement.

FORT COLLINS — OtterBox and Michigan-based Handeholder Products Inc. have formed a strategic partnership to launch a new product line called uniVERSE Case System.

Handeholder makes accessories for tablets such as point-of-sale device holders mini-tripods.

The swappable uniVERSE Case System allows for different devices such as mobile point-of-sale credit card processors to be attached to tablets and cell phones.

“Handeholder is a critical addition to the OtterBox uniVERSE case system, enabling many mobile point-of-sale solutions across broad commercial verticals,” Ronan LePoupon, vice president of the OtterBox Commercial Division, said in a prepared statement.


 