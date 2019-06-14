Otterbox, Handeholder to partner on new product line

FORT COLLINS — OtterBox and Michigan-based Handeholder Products Inc. have formed a strategic partnership to launch a new product line called uniVERSE Case System.

Handeholder makes accessories for tablets such as point-of-sale device holders mini-tripods.

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

The swappable uniVERSE Case System allows for different devices such as mobile point-of-sale credit card processors to be attached to tablets and cell phones.

“Handeholder is a critical addition to the OtterBox uniVERSE case system, enabling many mobile point-of-sale solutions across broad commercial verticals,” Ronan LePoupon, vice president of the OtterBox Commercial Division, said in a prepared statement.