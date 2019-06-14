Funding Friday: Kick Foods raises $2.5M, WestMountain Gold seeks $4.5M

Editor’s note: BizWest today launches “Funding Friday,” featuring companies that have raised or are attempting to raise funds, including equity, debt, options or securities. Data are compiled from a variety of sources, including forms filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases and other sources.

BizWest will report fundraisings by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster.

Form Ds are used to report exempt offerings of securities to the SEC. Companies are required to file the forms within 15 days of the first sale of securities in the offering.

Know of a company that has raised funds that we might not know about? Email BizWest at news@bizwest.com.

Here are some recent filings:

BioLoomics Inc., a Boulder-based life-sciences company, has raised $600,000 in equity, according to a Form D filing. BioLoomics produces a unique biosensor used in the pharmaceutical industry to improve the success and lower the cost of drug development. BioLoomics raised the funds from eight investors, with the date of first sale May 30. BioLoomics president Douglas Chapnick filed the Form D, May 10.

Dry Co., based at 1942 Broadway in Boulder, seeks to raise $4 million in equity, options or warrants. The company is listed in the agriculture category. The Form D was filed by Barry Gainsburg, general counsel. Others associated with the company include Jennifer Myung, Rodney Thompson and Val Dziedzic.

Blackstar Enterprise Group Inc. (OTC QB: BEGI), based at 4450 Arapahoe Ave. in Boulder, has raised $30,000 in debt and equity, with the first sale occurring April 24. The company is listed as providing banking and financial services. Blackstar’s website states that it is a publicly traded specialized merchant-banking firm focused on blockchain technology, facilitating joint venture capital to early-stage companies. The Form D was filed June 5 by Joseph Kurczodyna, chief financial officer. Also leading the firm is John Harris.

Kick Foods LLC, based at 1035 Pearl St. in Boulder, has raised $2,535,000 out of $3 million in equity, with the first sale occurring June 7. The Form D was filed by CEO Simeon Margolis, June 11. Kick Foods was founded in 2012 and does business as Good Day Chocolate. Good Day previously completed a $1.25 million funding round in 2015.

Respiragen Inc., based at 1880 S. Flatiron Court in Boulder, has raised $250,000 out of $1 million. The Form D filing was for debt, options and warrants and was filed by CEO Robert Scribner, June 12. The first sale occurred June 10. Respiragen produces ocygen microbubbles, stabilized oxygen gas spheres delivered sterile to physicians. The technology is used to deliver oxygen to the bloodstream independent of the lungs. The company in September 2018 reported that it was raising $3 million.

Nerok LLC, based at 412 Flagler Road in Fort Collins, has raised $300,000 out of a $550,000 raise. The offering is for equity, options, warrants or securities, with the first sale occurring May 31. The Form D was filed June 12 by CEO George Koren, with the company listed in the “Other Technology” category.

WestMountain Gold Inc., based at 1001-A E. Harmony Road in Fort Collins, seeks to raise $4.5 million in equity. The Form D was filed by attorney Ken Bart, June 13. WestMountain Gold is an exploration mining company headed by Richard Bloom.