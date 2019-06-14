First National to celebrate Erie branch opening

ERIE — First National Bank of Omaha, a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, will celebrate the opening of a new branch Monday in Erie.

The branch is the First National’s 24th location along the Front Range.

Attendees at Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, which starts at 5:30 p.m., include Jennifer Carroll, mayor of Erie; Jeff Wagnaar, president, Erie Chamber of Commerce; Elle Cabbage, executive director, Erie Chamber of Commerce; Jerry O’Flanagan, executive vice president, consumer banking, First National Bank; Mark Driscoll, Colorado market president, First National Bank; Eric Blick, vice president, branch banking, First National Bank; Karen Sorensen, managing director, branch banking, First National Bank; and Heidi Burgard, Vista Ridge branch manager, First National Bank.

The new Erie branch is located at 2075 State Highway 7. The bank has other locations in Fort Collins, Wellington, Windsor, Johnstown, Loveland, Greeley, Kersey, Longmont, Brighton, Broomfield, Louisville and Boulder.