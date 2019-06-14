Boulder’s NatchCom heading west

BOULDER — NatchCom, a Boulder-based natural product industry conference, will hold its first event in San Francisco next week.

“After two sold-out events in Boulder, we’re thrilled to finally bring NatchCom to San Francisco, a region that helped bring to the world both the natural products and digital revolutions,” Jim Moscou, founder of NatchCom, said in a prepared statement. “While our [headquarters] is in Colorado, in a way it feels like we’re bringing this event home.”

Sponsored Content

Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners

Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash. Read More

The San Francisco conference, set for June 17 and 18, will feature speakers from Amazon, Boxed, Imperfect Produce and RangeMe, according to a NatchCom news release.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the response and lineup we’re getting in the Bay Area,” NatchCom CEO Jennifer Krupey said in a statement. “NatchCom is about helping young companies succeed online so the natural products revolution can thrive. We think that’s critical to not only giving consumers what they want today, but the integrity of America’s food system as a whole. Our speakers know how to meet that challenge and more.”