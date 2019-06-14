Boulder venture partner named to Simply Good Foods board

DENVER — Michelle Goolsby, a former venture partner in Boulder’s natural foods-centric private equity firm Investment Committee at Greenmont Capital Partners II, has been tapped to serve on The Simply Good Foods Co.’s board of directors.

Her board position is effective immediately, and she will serve on the board’s audit committee, according to a Simply Good Foods news release.

Goolsby’s previous experience includes roles as executive vice president, general counsel, chief administrative officer and head of corporate development at Dean Foods.

“Michelle is a seasoned leader who brings extensive food and beverage experience and knowledge of the consumer-packaged goods marketplace to her new role as a member of the board of directors of Simply Good Foods,” board chairman James Kilts said in a prepared statement. “She is an accomplished executive with leadership experience across many functions. Additionally, Michelle’s extensive public company board experience will enable her to contribute significantly to the Simply Good Foods growth plan.”