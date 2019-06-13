SnapEngage hires new CEO

BOULDER — SnapEngage LLC, a Boulder-based live webchat service provider, has tapped Sofia Rossato to serve as the company’s new CEO.

Rossato succeeds SnapEngage co-founder Jerome Breche, who will now be the company’s chief product officer, according to a news release.

Rossato previously served as COO for financial information firm IHS Markit. She also founded Well Wallet, PBC, a socially responsible personal financial management platform, according to the SnapEngage release.

“SnapEngage has led the way in improving human connection between organizations and their customers. I am honored to join a team of truly dedicated and caring professionals,” Rossato said in a prepared statement. “The opportunity ahead for SnapEngage is vast. A big part of our focus will be on accelerating innovation, deepening our reach in niche markets, and continuing to provide excellent client service as we grow.