SnapEngage hires new CEO

BOULDER — SnapEngage LLC, a Boulder-based live webchat service provider, has tapped Sofia Rossato to serve as the company’s new CEO.
Rossato succeeds SnapEngage co-founder Jerome Breche, who will now be the company’s chief product officer, according to a news release.
Rossato previously served as COO for financial information firm IHS Markit. She also founded Well Wallet, PBC, a socially responsible personal financial management platform, according to the SnapEngage release.
“SnapEngage has led the way in improving human connection between organizations and their customers. I am honored to join a team of truly dedicated and caring professionals,” Rossato said in a prepared statement. “The opportunity ahead for SnapEngage is vast. A big part of our focus will be on accelerating innovation, deepening our reach in niche markets, and continuing to provide excellent client service as we grow.
BOULDER — SnapEngage LLC, a Boulder-based live webchat service provider, has tapped Sofia Rossato to serve as the company’s new CEO.
Rossato succeeds SnapEngage co-founder Jerome Breche, who will now be the company’s chief product officer, according to a news release.
Sponsored Content
Workplace Safety Has Its Rewards – The Longmont Chamber & Pinnacol Assurance Safety Program Can Help
The Safety Group Program presented by the Longmont Chamber and sponsored by Pinnacol Assurance is designed to reduce workers' compensation costs by promoting safety and claims management in the workplace.
Rossato previously served as COO for financial information firm IHS Markit. She also founded Well Wallet, PBC, a socially responsible personal financial management platform, according to the SnapEngage release.
“SnapEngage has led the way in improving human connection between organizations and their customers. I am honored to join a team of truly dedicated and caring professionals,” Rossato said in a prepared statement. “The opportunity ahead for SnapEngage is vast. A big part of our focus will be on accelerating innovation, deepening our reach in niche markets, and continuing to provide excellent client service as we grow.
…