Longmont gets new farmers market

LONGMONT — Real Farmers Market, which was founded by Kelly Miller and operates markets in Erie, Louisville, Golden and Denver, is launching the Urban Farmers Market Downtown Longmont.
The new Longmont market is on 5th Avenue and will operate from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday starting June 19. The weekly Urban Farmers Market Downtown Longmont will be open until Sept. 11.
“We are excited to be in Longmont,” Miller said in a prepared statement. “The general buzz of excitement and support we have received so far from the community is incredible.”
