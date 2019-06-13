Greeley attorney named to oil, gas advisory group

GREELEY — James Godbold, an attorney with Otis & Bedingfield LLC, has been appointed to serve on the Larimer County Oil and Gas Regulations Task Force.

That 15-member group is tasked with advising county leaders on oil and gas rules and regulations handed down to local governments by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

“The charter for the task force stipulates a board composed of members with a diverse representation to provide Larimer County with responsible development of oil and gas resources while protecting the public’s health, safety, and welfare, and to prevent and mitigate adverse environmental impacts,” according to a county news release.

The group will meet roughly every month until September.

Godbold’s practice with Otis & Bedingfield, which has offices in Greeley and Loveland, focuses on oil and gas, real estate, and litigation, according to a firm news release.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work collaboratively with other members of this community to have a meaningful impact on the creation of regulations for responsible development of oil and gas resources within Larimer County,” Godbold said in a prepared statement.