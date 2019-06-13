Galvanize downsizes, sheds 10 employees in Colorado

DENVER — Galvanize, a Denver-based coding academy and coworking space with a campus in Boulder, is downsizing its operations and laying off 27 employees nationwide.

Those layoffs include 10 workers in Colorado, according to a Denver Business Journal Report.

BusinessDen reports that Galvanize is looking to close its operation at 1062 Delaware St. in Denver.

“After much thoughtful deliberation we have made the difficult decision to reduce our corporate headcount as well as overall operating costs,” according to a company statement quoted by the Denver Business Journal. “While decisions that affect people are always difficult, the actions we are taking now are necessary and will better position the company for growth over the long term.”